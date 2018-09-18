CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Major Mix-Up: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett With Omarosa

No diss to the Times but not all Black women look the same.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2004 American Black Film Festival - Film Life Movie Awards - Backstage

Source: Rodrigo Varela / Getty

It’s a long-running joke within the Black community that not all folks look alike, but that didn’t stop the vaunted New York Times for making a major gaffe in that department. The newspaper confused actress Angela Bassett with former President Trump crony Omarosa.

Page Six reports:

Early editions of the New York Times featured a photo Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett presenting Rachel Brosnahan with her Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy, with a caption in which Bassett is identified as Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Eagle-eyed readers were quick to jump on the gaffe.

“oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa,” tweeted Buzzfeed reporter Julia Reinstein.

The Times quickly responded to her, tweeting, “We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.”

The confusion has since been cleared up. But hey, NYT, not all Black folks look the same.

Photo: Getty

Major Mix-Up: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett With Omarosa was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa ft. Lil Skies “Fr Fr,” Jaden…
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
Webbie Has No Regrets About Publicly Shaming His…
 6 hours ago
09.18.18
Embarrassing New York Times Typo Is Latest Proof…
 8 hours ago
09.18.18
30 items
Twitter Reacts To ‘Mario Kart’ & Toad Trending…
 9 hours ago
09.18.18
Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s Episode Of…
 9 hours ago
09.18.18
Democrats Are Courting Young Black Voters After Taking…
 9 hours ago
09.18.18
Major Mix-Up: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett…
 9 hours ago
09.18.18
Never Give Up: Gillie Makes The First Roster…
 11 hours ago
09.18.18
These 5 Petty Republican Attacks On Black Candidates…
 12 hours ago
09.18.18
20 items
Teddy?: ‘Atlanta’ FX Character Teddy Perkins Crashing The…
 12 hours ago
09.18.18
Ella Mai Shares “Trip” Video [NEW VIDEO]
 12 hours ago
09.18.18
Bert and Ernie Are a Gay Couple, Per…
 12 hours ago
09.18.18
Wanda Smith’s Hubby Allegedly Pulls Gat On Katt…
 13 hours ago
09.18.18
Say Word: Regina King & Thandie Newton Shocked…
 13 hours ago
09.18.18
kanye west in 2008
Kanye West Announces New Album, ‘Yandhi’
 13 hours ago
09.18.18
#AboutTime: Twitter Going Back To Purely Chronological Timelines
 13 hours ago
09.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close