Ella Mai has another smash single on her hands. Following “Boo’d Up” owning much of the summer, the UK singer has dropped the official video for “Trip.” It features Mai laid up on a cozy-couch in a candle-lit home while singing the slow burning lyrics to her heart’s content.

RELATED: Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Featuring Jacquees Has The Whole World Dancing

RELATED: Ella Mai Plays ‘Trippin With Ella Mai’ And More With The MHMS! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“Trip,” much like “Boo’d Up” has taken on a life of its own as Jacquees has done a remix to the track. Watch the official video below!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Ella Mai Shares “Trip” Video [NEW VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: