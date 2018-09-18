Several alarming reports of stolen and defaced Black Lives Matter signs at churches and other locations have emerged in recent years.

A BLM sign was taken from a church in Maryland on Saturday (Sept. 15), an Anne Arundel police spokesman confirmed to CBS-owned WJZ. On Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Annapolis reported the theft of the sign, which was hung outside of the building in 2015. Police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the crime, according to the outlet.

Communities have responded to the vandalism in multiple ways, such as re-hanging their signs, erecting new ones and other forms of activism. After the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem in North Carolina discovered their BLM banner was taken and the word, “White” was spray-painted across its doors in April, faith leaders met to denounce racism. The church has dealt with repeated vandalism since late 2015, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Also, hundreds of students at Boston College walked out of classes for an anti-racism rally after two BLM signs were damaged on their campus last October, the Boston Globe reported. Vandals scrawled the word, “Don’t” to change the signs to say “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

Several faith, university and residential communities across the nation have shown that they will continue to stand up against racism and injustice by hanging their banners, erecting signs or holding onto their flags in support of Black Lives Matter.

Black Lives Matter Signs Damaged Or Stolen In Several Cities, Police Say was originally published on newsone.com