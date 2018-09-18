CLOSE
Kanye West Has A New Solo Album & Duet Project With Chance The Rapper On The Way

Kanye West just might be the hardest working man in show business today.

Chance the Rapper with musical guest Eminem hosts the 43nd season episode 6 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

And just like that Kanye West continues to make 2018 the year of Ye.

After producing albums for the likes of Pusha T and Nas, dropping a joint LP with Kid Cudi and ultimately releasing his own solo project, Kanye West has announced that he has a forthcoming album with fellow Chi-Towner, Chance The Rapper called Good Ass Job.

The surprise announcement came when Kanye West swung through Chance’s Open Mike Event. And as if that wasn’t shocking enough news, Yeezy also declared that he’s moving back to Chicago. For good.

We’re not sure Kim Kardashian’s going to be 100% on board with moving to a city that’s also known as Chiraq. She’s barely built for the rough parts of Hollywood much less Chicago.

That ain’t all though, folks! Kanye West also took to Twitter to announce that he’s completed another solo project by the name of YANDHI (as in Gandhi). Similar to the packaging for his 6th studio album, Yeezus, YANDHI seems to be coming packaged in a plastic jewel case without any actual artwork and nothing but a purple piece of tape.

It actually looks kinda clean to be honest.

Dated for a 9/29/18 release, YANDHI seems to be dropping the same day that Kanye’s slated to be the musical guest for the season premier of Saturday Night Live. There’s bound to be much Donald Trump slander so we wonder if that’ll rub Kanye “MAGA” West the wrong way. Just sayin.’

No word yet on when Yeezy’s and Chance’s Good Ass Job is set to drop but best believe it’ll be bumping up and down the Chi.

Kanye West Has A New Solo Album & Duet Project With Chance The Rapper On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

