Music
Home > Music

Bahja Rodriguez Gets Rid Of Her Waste-Of-Time Man In New “My Life” Video (World Premiere)

Bahja the baddie...tune in.

8 reads
Leave a comment
Bajha Rodriguez

Source: iOne Digital / Bajha Rodriguez

Be warned, Bahja Radriguez is all grown up now and she isn’t here to play with any of you boys.

The gorgeous singer-songwriter, best known for her days with the OMG Girlz, is back on our radar as a solo act. Bahja’s latest project, Take 3, dropped in May and it boasts the kind of lyrics and cool confidence that will inspire your best Instagram captions and have you leaving the fu** boys behind permanently. You know—the ones that don’t mean you any type of good, but always find a way back into your life someway, somehow. Been there, done that, and we’re over it. Period.

Take 3 quote

Source: iOne Digital / Bajha Rodriguez

In her new visual for “My Life” off Take 3, Bahja is done with all games, channeling Waiting To Exhale in blonde locks while burning her soon-to-be ex’s things in a bathtub. “Atlanta’s best kept secret” sings over J. Reid production, “You was such a waste of time/I dealt your cards, you really played them right/I can’t believe I stayed, I know it’s crazy right?/But I’m gone, and you don’t gotta here me out..cuz I’ma show ya!”

Watch the sexy Bankhead-directed video above and let this be a firsthand tutorial for any and everyone who needs a lesson in moving on and being happy. Plus, some BTS pics and more on the flip.

Take 3 quote

Bahja Rodriguez Gets Rid Of Her Waste-Of-Time Man In New “My Life” Video (World Premiere) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
kanye west in 2008
Kanye West Announces New Album, ‘Yandhi’
 2 hours ago
09.18.18
World Values Network And The Jewish Journal Host 'Is America A Forgiving Nation?' With Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr Claims Character to be Killed Off…
 2 hours ago
09.18.18
Tommie Lee
‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee to…
 3 hours ago
09.18.18
Thug Who Flashed Gun At HBCU Students Is…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Green Talks Today’s R&B, Aretha Franklin’s…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
Everything We Know About The Memphis Police Shooting…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
EXCLUSIVE: Chloe x Halle Detail Having Beyonce As…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece…
 14 hours ago
09.18.18
Logic Confirms Entire Wu-Tang Clan Will Be Featured…
 19 hours ago
09.17.18
5 items
Constitution Day: 5 Times Trump Has Been Called…
 22 hours ago
09.17.18
Remy Ma & Papoose Are Starring In New…
 22 hours ago
09.17.18
Lady Gaga & Dave Chappelle Talk A Star…
 23 hours ago
09.17.18
16 items
Look At These Thugs: Twitter Reacts To Tom…
 23 hours ago
09.17.18
Rapper Logic Officially Divorced, Had A Prenup
 23 hours ago
09.17.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 23 hours ago
09.17.18
Osiris Took A Shot At A$AP Rocky &…
 23 hours ago
09.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close