Kanye West Announces New Album, ‘Yandhi’

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

Source: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 / Getty

Kanye West has announced what appears to be his new album Yandhi. After teasing a potential sequel to 2013’s Yeezus, the rapper revealed the title and release date for his next project, inspired by Gandhi.

“YANDHI 9 29 18,” he wrote alongside the cover art, which resembles the artwork for Yeezuswith a blank CD in a plastic jewel case and purple tape.

A Sept. 29 release date would coincide with Kanye’s performance on the season premiere of “SNL.” Earlier this month, he dropped his new single “I Love It” with Lil Pump, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

More at Rap-Up

People Are Hilariously Recreating Kanye West & Lil Pump’s “I Love It” Video #ILoveItChallenge
18 photos

