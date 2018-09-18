CLOSE
Roseanne Barr Claims Character to be Killed Off From Overdose

World Values Network And The Jewish Journal Host 'Is America A Forgiving Nation?' With Roseanne Barr

Source: Rachel Luna / Getty

Roseanne Barr has been on a struggle tour of sorts after she went alt-Right nutty and let out some of her racist views online leading to her being ousted from her revived hit ABC show. In a recent interview, the controversial comedian claims the network is killing off her character via opioid overdose on the spinoff show, The Conners.

The Blast reports:

Barr appeared over the weekend on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show, “Walk Away,” and announced that Roseanne isn’t getting a gentle send-off.

“Oh ya, they killed her,” the comedian told Straka, adding, “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

Barr says the real travesty is for the fans of the show and her character to see such a grisly end and she is upset that ABC had to “so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show.”

However, she admits, “There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over.”

The outlet adds that in the Roseanne reboot, her character was introduced to the audience as having an addiction to painkillers, leading to the alleged plot twist to move The Conners forward without her.

The new show makes its debut on ABC on OCt. 16.

Hit the 40-minute mark in the clip below to hear Barr speak on the alleged send-off.

via HipHopWired

20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
