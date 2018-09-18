‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee to Spend 48 Hours in Jail

Tommie Lee has dodged a major bullet in her 2016 DUI case, in which she was facing two years for drunk driving, disorderly conduct and driving on an expired license. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to TMZ, after a plea deal, the “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star will only serve two days in jail, after pleading guilty to one count of DUI and one of driving without headlights on.

As part of the new deal, Lee will have to report to Fulton County jail next week to serve her 48-hour sentence. After that, according to TMZ, Lee will have to complete 40 hours of community service, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, as well as 12 months of probation.

via BallerAlert

