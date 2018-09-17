CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fans Defend Baby True Thompson After Racists Say She’s Cute But “Too Dark”

People left ugly comments under recent photos of the baby girl.

0 reads
Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

💕 The Triplets 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

True Thompson is such a cute baby, and still, miserable folks can’t help but leave negative comments on her photos. Now fans are coming to Khloe Kardashian‘s defense after people bashed her daughter’s skin color, called her ugly, and more.

According to a screenshot posted on Buzzfeed, @deweesey23 wrote via Instagram “I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix….she’s a cute kid just too dark.”

Another IG user, @dorianfiasco, reportedly commented, “Not to be a conspiracy theorist but all the sisters have black baby fathers… why is True the only one that looks to take more of her black genes… now I don’t know how baby making works, or that Khloe might be black (oj daughter) but makes ya wonder.” Tons of folks made similar comments.

Here’s how less petty/miserable folks are defending Baby True.

Kardashian welcomed her beautiful baby girl back in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson; she is a little over five months old.

Photo: Instagram

Fans Defend Baby True Thompson After Racists Say She’s Cute But “Too Dark” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Logic Confirms Entire Wu-Tang Clan Will Be Featured…
 3 hours ago
09.17.18
5 items
Constitution Day: 5 Times Trump Has Been Called…
 7 hours ago
09.17.18
Remy Ma & Papoose Are Starring In New…
 7 hours ago
09.17.18
Lady Gaga & Dave Chappelle Talk A Star…
 7 hours ago
09.17.18
16 items
Look At These Thugs: Twitter Reacts To Tom…
 7 hours ago
09.17.18
Rapper Logic Officially Divorced, Had A Prenup
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Osiris Took A Shot At A$AP Rocky &…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Desus & Mero Go Sneaker Shopping, Hilariously Breakdown…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Machine Gun Kelly Not Impressed With Eminem’s “Killshot”,…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Fans Defend Baby True Thompson After Racists Say…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
6 items
These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run…
 9 hours ago
09.17.18
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth
#WordEyeHeard: Ric Flair Uses ‘Ric Flair Drip’ as…
 10 hours ago
09.17.18
Webbie At Moe's Customs Auto Show
Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in…
 11 hours ago
09.17.18
20 items
Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About…
 11 hours ago
09.17.18
Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song…
 12 hours ago
09.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close