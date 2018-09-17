CLOSE
Osiris Took A Shot At A$AP Rocky & Under Armour’s SRLo Sneakers

The creators of the original sneaker silhouette aren't feeling what A$AP Rocky and UA have done with their collaboration.

Source: 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Featuring: ASAP Rocky Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 30 Oct 2016 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com 

When Under Armour and A$AP Rocky revealed their upcoming collaboration SRLo sneakers last month everyone immediately noticed that the kicks were dead ringers for the skater classics Osiris D3‘s. But since the creators of the originals didn’t make a fuss about it everyone went about their business.

However, things changed this past weekend and for whatever reason Osiris decided to call out Pretty Flacko and UA for biting their silhouette and took to the ‘Gram to remind everyone “who dropped it first.”

The Osiris D3’s originally dropped in the early 2000’s and became a sneaker staple for skaters all across the board. When commenters tried to imply that the Rocky had worked with skater Dave Mayhew, whom many say originally designed the D3’s, Osiris quickly shot that down saying, “nope he didn’t. Brian Reid is the designer of the D3.”

So much for that theory.

Regardless of who A$AP Rocky worked with or who actually designed the sneaker, Osiris isn’t happy with the A$AP and Under Armour collaboration nor should they be. The SRLo is basically the Osiris D3‘s and if Osiris isn’t getting a piece of the pie for something they cooked up a decade and change ago, that’s going to rub them the wrong way.

This must be how Gucci felt when Jay-Z and Reebok dropped the S. Carter‘s in 2003.

Osiris Took A Shot At A$AP Rocky & Under Armour’s SRLo Sneakers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

