Rapper Logic Officially Divorced, Had A Prenup

It's not you, it was me. Maybe?

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Logic is now a certified an ex-husband. The Def Jam rapper has officially divorced his now-former wife, Jessica Andrea, after about three years of marriage. 

Reports TMZ:

The rapper just got a sign-off from a judge in his divorce case. He was the one who filed, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his marriage to Jessica Andrea. They tied the knot in Oct 2015, when Logic was just 25.

As we reported, Logic became “very distant” from Jessica after the success of his track, “1-800-273-8255,” which dropped late last year.

Shortly after the 2 appeared at the Grammys together in January, he dropped the news to her he wanted a divorce. He told her he wanted to be single again … news that was not received well by her.

Damn, that’s cold.

Also, seems like Logic had the gift of foresight since the couple reportedly had a prenuptial agreement that kept things from getting messy.

Respect.

