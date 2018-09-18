CLOSE
Logic Confirms Entire Wu-Tang Clan Will Be Featured On New Album [Video]

Wu Gambino flows.

Logic Performs Alexandra Palace , London

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

Logic continues to put on for the culture. The just divorced rapper announced that he will have the all eight Wu-Tang Clan members on his upcoming LP.

The Maryland native is clearly excited about delivering his fourth studio album. He took to Instagram Live and gave his fans some insight on YSIV. “You know how sometimes like you not supposed to give secrets about your album but then you tell everybody you got the entire Wu-Tang Clan featured on your album?”

Bobby Tarantino went on to further gloat on how strong Young Sinatra IV will be. “I’m going to be honest. This is going to be one of the best albums I ever made. This sh*t is so boom-bap. It’s so Hip-Hop” he revealed.

While he continues to keep the project under wraps he recently treated some of his biggest fans to an exclusive listening session in Los Angeles over the weekend. “Yesterday I flew over 25 of my biggest fans from all over the country to LA and played them my new album YSIV! Everyone dressed up Sinatra style to listen! Thank you all so much for coming and I’m glad you loved the album! #RattPack“. 

YSIV is slated for a September 28 release. Let’s hope it’s the banger he claims it is.

Via Hip-Hop N More

Photo: Getty

Logic Confirms Entire Wu-Tang Clan Will Be Featured On New Album [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

