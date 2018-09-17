CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get Ghosted By Bae (‘Insecure’ Thoughts)

It's hard out here.

10 reads
Leave a comment
Audi Hosts Pre-Emmys Event In West Hollywood

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

This week’s episode of Insecure probably left anyone in the dating scene traumatized and triggered (spoilers below).

Surprisingly, it most likely wasn’t because of the return of Lawrence (Jay Ellis). In episode five, Issa Rae‘s character ran into him at the store on her Coachella trip and in episode six, they see each other again at Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) baby shower. Their conversation seemed to go smoothly and Issa made it clear by the end of the episode that she was ready to move on.

Only problem is, her new potential bae went missing in action!

That’s right. Earlier in the episode, her new starry-eyed boo thang, Nathan (played by Kendrick Sampson), was making it seem like he had feelings for Issa when they were snuggled up in her bed. But when Issa texted him about a Lyft investigation pertaining to the night they met, Nathan didn’t respond for a day in a half. So in millennial dating years that’s like…a week!

 

There could only be two explanations for this. Either Nathan’s on the run from the law…

 

Or he completely ghosted Issa.

 

For anyone who’s been left stranded and alone by a potential bae, I’d imagine you had some traumatic flashbacks when watching episode six.

To help you get through this moment, we’ve decided to list the seven stages of being ghosted in hopes that you can heal, be mad, then get right back in the dating game. Hit the next pages to find out what words people utter during these emotional stages!

Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get Ghosted By Bae (‘Insecure’ Thoughts) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 items
Constitution Day: 5 Times Trump Has Been Called…
 5 hours ago
09.17.18
Lady Gaga & Dave Chappelle Talk A Star…
 6 hours ago
09.17.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 6 hours ago
09.17.18
6 items
These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run…
 7 hours ago
09.17.18
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth
#WordEyeHeard: Ric Flair Uses ‘Ric Flair Drip’ as…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Webbie At Moe's Customs Auto Show
Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in…
 9 hours ago
09.17.18
20 items
Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About…
 10 hours ago
09.17.18
Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song…
 10 hours ago
09.17.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 10 hours ago
09.17.18
13 items
No One Nose: Twitter Thinks SZA Got Herself…
 10 hours ago
09.17.18
DJ Khaled Teases Another Jordan Brand Collaboration [Video]
 11 hours ago
09.17.18
17 items
Victor Cruz & Hennessy Hosted Canelo Fight Party…
 11 hours ago
09.17.18
0 item
Dwyane Wade ‏Closing Out Career With Miami Heat,…
 12 hours ago
09.17.18
Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker Revealed
 12 hours ago
09.17.18
Tax Man Slaps Waka Flocka Flame With $55K…
 12 hours ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 20 hours ago
09.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close