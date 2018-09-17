CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him

SouthSide Flats released a statement.

6 reads
Leave a comment

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his home on September 6. She changed her story several times and was free for 72 years before she turned himself into police. On September 9, Guyger was charged with manslaughter and released on a bond of $300,000. In addition, she moved out of the apartment complex, SouthSide Flats. So where is Amber Guyger now?

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

SouthSide Flats released the following email to residents: “Once again we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and neighbors of Botham Jean. As you are likely aware, the shooting that occurred at Southside Flats on September 6 is still an ongoing investigation and we are unable to comment on it at all. However, we are able to confirm that the other resident involved has vacated her apartment and no longer resides at our community.”

See below the email below:

There are no reports as to where Guyger is, but she is more than likely with her family—who refuse to talk about the shooting, but have spoken to media to argue that Guyger is not racist. Yep, no apology on Botham Jean being dead, but statements saying, “I don’t care about your nationality. I don’t care about the color of your skin.”

Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for four years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. Then she claimed she gave Jean commands and he didn’t listen, The Associated Press reported.

See the video below of Guyger being booked.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://newsone.com&#8221; id=”3825613″ overlay=”true”]

Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 items
Constitution Day: 5 Times Trump Has Been Called…
 2 hours ago
09.17.18
6 items
These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run…
 3 hours ago
09.17.18
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth
#WordEyeHeard: Ric Flair Uses ‘Ric Flair Drip’ as…
 5 hours ago
09.17.18
Webbie At Moe's Customs Auto Show
Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in…
 6 hours ago
09.17.18
20 items
Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About…
 6 hours ago
09.17.18
Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song…
 6 hours ago
09.17.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 6 hours ago
09.17.18
13 items
No One Nose: Twitter Thinks SZA Got Herself…
 7 hours ago
09.17.18
DJ Khaled Teases Another Jordan Brand Collaboration [Video]
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
17 items
Victor Cruz & Hennessy Hosted Canelo Fight Party…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
0 item
Dwyane Wade ‏Closing Out Career With Miami Heat,…
 8 hours ago
09.17.18
Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker Revealed
 9 hours ago
09.17.18
Tax Man Slaps Waka Flocka Flame With $55K…
 9 hours ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 17 hours ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 17 hours ago
09.17.18
Mans Can Dance: See These Guys Prove That…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close