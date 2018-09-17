LaQuan McDonald Trial Live Updates As Ex-Chicago Cop Jason Van Dyke Faces Life For Killing Black Teen

UPDATED 2:12 p.m. EDT — Defense attorneys continued to spar with prosecutors during opening statements on Monday in Chicago during the murder trial of former police officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot a Black teenager 16 times in an apparent case of brutality and department-wide corruption.

A series of witnesses took the stand before the court broke for lunch in the afternoon, with police witnesses defending Van Dyke and witnesses for the prosecution insisting that LaQuan McDonald didn’t pose enough of a threat to warrant being shot, let alone 16 times.

Each side did well in Opening. State fronted bad stuff on Laquan, appealed to jurors who hold cops in high regard and succinctly laid out conviction roadmap. Defense shined spotlight on #laquanmcdonald, said Van Dyke prevented harm and fully embraced the law on justifiable force. — Alan Tuerkheimer (@atuerkheimer) September 17, 2018

UPDATED 12:55 p.m. EDT — The jury was shown the video of the shooting, after which special prosecutor Joseph McMahon told jurors that “not a single shot was necessary or justified,” the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutor Joseph McMahon holding up the small knife #LaquanMcDonald was carrying the night he was shot. Three-inch folding blade, brown handle. — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) September 17, 2018

UPDATED 12:07 p.m. EDT — Jason Van Dyke‘s defense attorney was trying to paint a picture of Laquan McDonald as an aggressor who wanted a confrontation with police, according to reporters in the court room.

Herbert says #LaquanMcDonald wasn't trying to escape from police because he didn't jump the nearby 6-foot chain link fence. He says Laquan was "preparing to attack," compares his actions to a "horror movie." — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) September 17, 2018

Herbert: "This story shows the story of an out of control individual who didn't care about anyone. Not citizens, not armed police officers, not himself. The evidence will show, in the 24 hrs preceding this, McDonald was on a wild rampage through the city." #LaquanMcdonald — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) September 17, 2018

UPDATED: 11:25 a.m. EDT — After getting an earlier victory to not move the trial venue, defense lawyers secured a second win of the day by saying that Jason Van Dyke reloaded his weapon after killing LaQuan McDonald because he was trained to do so, according to a report on social media.

Van Dyke's defense tries to bar the prosecution from arguing that Van Dyke's attempt to reload after firing #16shots into 17-year-old Laquan speaks to Van Dyke's intent, b/c officers are "trained" to reload. Judge says he'll allow the argument. — Brandon Smith (@muckrakery) September 17, 2018

Van Dyke shot LaQuan 16 times, even after the victim had fallen to the ground back during the incident in 2014.

Original story:

The trial over a white police officer killing a Black teenager in Chicago in was scheduled to begin on Monday, nearly four years after Jason Van Dyke gunned down LaQuan McDonald in an apparent case of murder by way of brutality and corruption.

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke arrives at court for first day of his trial, he’s charged with murder for shooting 17yrold Laquan McDonald #LaquanMcDonald . #JasonVanDyke pic.twitter.com/1s9Xx3w4Yv — Ruth Ravve (@RuthRavve) September 17, 2018

The former Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer fatally shot LaQuan 16 times in 2014, and cops released the shooting video in 2015 after a court order. CPD faced allegations of covering up the shooting, with its account contradicting what dashboard camera video showed was LaQuan trying to walk away from Van Dyke at the time of the killing.

Police officers encountered the 17-year-old on the evening of Oct. 20, 2014, after receiving a complaint about a suspect trying to break into vehicles, according to police officials. Two officers followed the Black teen in their patrol vehicle from a distance before calling for a backup officer with a Taser. Van Dyke, one of the backup officers who arrived, allegedly got out of his vehicle with his gun drawn and started shooting as LaQuan moved slightly away from him. He continued firing, for a total of 16 times, even after the teenager fell to the ground.

The former officer was facing six counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct in LaQuan’s death.

The warning signs for a potential Van Dyke acquittal were already being written on the proverbial wall, as just one Black person was selected to serve on the jury while half of the jury was white.

In July, Judge Diane Gordon Cannon was removed for having a history of siding with police in cases of excessive force. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan, who refused to change the trial venue, was ultimately assigned the case.

As Judge Gaughan denies the defense motion to move the Van Dyke murder trial out of Cook County, about half a dozen protesters march outside the courthouse. Our live blog: https://t.co/AnjGuaRBsF#LaquanMcDonald pic.twitter.com/bHsKVkuVj7 — Ashlee Rezin (@Ashlee_Rezin) September 17, 2018

Four other Chicago officers, who were suspended without pay for their roles in the investigation into LaQuan‘s shooting, were permitted to return to work in a controversial ruling in June.

About a week prior to jury selection, an emotional Van Dyke said he’s not a racist and “prays” daily for LaQuan‘s family.

