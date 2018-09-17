CLOSE
Tax Man Slaps Waka Flocka Flame With $55K State Tax Lien

The state of Georgia wants their coins from an unpaid 2012 tax bill that was originally $27,000.

Waka Flocka Flame Performs at Drias Nightclub

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Waka Flocka Flame added himself to a growing list of rappers and entertainers who probably should hire a better accounting firm. The boisterous rapper is on the hook with the state of Georgia over an unpaid tax bill to the tune of $55,000.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Georgia Department of Revenue hit the rapper with a State Tax Lien over an unpaid debt.

The court docs accuse Waka (real name Juaquin Malphurs) of failing to pay up on a 2012 tax bill. The original amount owed was $27,000, but over the years, the debt has swelled with interest and penalties to $55,241.35.

The Department warned the rapper that if he doesn’t cough up the money soon, they could come after his property and assets.

Waka Flocka has yet to publicly address the issue. He is currently a member of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast.

And what is it with folks in Georgia not paying their taxes?

Photo: WENN

Tax Man Slaps Waka Flocka Flame With $55K State Tax Lien was originally published on hiphopwired.com

