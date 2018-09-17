Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker Revealed

Joaquin Phoenix really is playing the Joker in an origin story and a first look at the actor as the iconic villain has been revealed. The film’s director, Todd Philipps, took to Instagram to reveal a pic of Batman’s first foe.

Don’t expect the evil grin and ghastly skin tone, though.

The pic is sunken-faced (no shots) looking Phoenix with the caption “Arthur.” We assume that’s the character’s real name in the flick before he becomes the Clown Prince of Crime.

The movie still doesn’t have a proper title, but it’s nevertheless due out October 4, 2019 via Warner Bros.

Color us intrigued. But you can’t have Joker without Batman, right? More footage of Phoenix in character on the flip.

