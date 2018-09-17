CLOSE
Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song About Colin Kaepernick

“They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. They lynch his bank account.”

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

According to Bleacher Report, Meek Mill will have a song dedicated to Colin Kaepernick on his upcoming album. Meek revealed he’s penned a song about Kap, which will be his first album since his release from prison earlier this year.

“They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. They lynch his bank account,” Meek told Nikki Schwab of the New York Post.

According to reports, one of the verses goes:

“They told Kap to stand up if you want to play for a team, and most of his teammates said the same thing” and “Back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled. They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

For the past year, Meek has became a face nationwide for criminal justice reform after his sentence for violation of his parole from a case that dates back over 10 years.

We all know how the city rallied around Meek, from social media posts with #FreeMeek, countless rallies, and others fighting for his release, including 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

If you remember, Kaepernick and Meek combined to donate $20,000 to Youth Service Inc. in January as part of Kaepernick’s #10for10 pledge.

Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song About Colin Kaepernick was originally published on boomphilly.com

