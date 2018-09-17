Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in Bed with Girl [VIDEO]

Rapper Webbie is getting applauded for the way he handled finding his two teenage sons in bed with a girl, along with two friends. YES, you’ve read that correctly. The dad flipped out, even though the kids are seemingly “unbothered”. He scolded the group and put their shenanigans on blast.

Webbie says these kids live in a million dollar community and still are doing mess like this. We hope he really did call thier parents!!

More at Bossip.

