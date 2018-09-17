CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in Bed with Girl [VIDEO]

18 reads
Leave a comment
Webbie At Moe's Customs Auto Show

Source: 97.9 The Beat / 97.9 The Beat

Rapper Webbie is getting applauded for the way he handled finding his two teenage sons in bed with a girl, along with two friends. YES, you’ve read that correctly. The dad flipped out, even though the kids are seemingly “unbothered”. He scolded the group and put their shenanigans on blast.

Webbie says these kids live in a million dollar community and still are doing mess like this. We hope he really did call thier parents!!

More at Bossip.

Lil Boosie and Webbie (Car Show 2014)
6 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , webbie catch son bed with girl , webbie catches son in bed , webbie instagram , webbie son instagram live

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth
#WordEyeHeard: Ric Flair Uses ‘Ric Flair Drip’ as…
 52 mins ago
09.17.18
Webbie At Moe's Customs Auto Show
Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in…
 2 hours ago
09.17.18
Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song…
 3 hours ago
09.17.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 3 hours ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 13 hours ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 13 hours ago
09.17.18
Mans Can Dance: See These Guys Prove That…
 23 hours ago
09.16.18
Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Drake Is Not Banging An 18-Year-Old, We’re Pretty…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
The Power Of You Teens Teaches Black Girls…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Ariana Grande Pens Tribute To Mac Miller
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Boom Block Party: Bri Steves Continues To Put…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Fade Actor Who Called…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
National Park Service Grants HBCUs $8.6M To Conserve…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Murder Advocates For Reading…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close