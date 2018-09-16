CLOSE
Mans Can Dance: See These Guys Prove That Men Can Get Down Just As Good As The Ladies

Gay Pride

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty

When it comes to dancing, people tend to sleep on the guys compared to the ladies.

 

Sure, there are famous dancers like Usher and IG stars like Kida The Great who can out dance a lot of your favorite performers — but the women have been holding it down since rhythm was discovered.

 

But don’t hit the snooze on the mens just yet. Internet sensation Aggie The Dance Queen and her “Turnup Travel” team kicked off a rooftop dance challenge last month for their Narobi IG Tour, and challenged the men to compete against her and her lady friends. To the surprise of many, not only did the guys nail it —they low key gave more energy than the ladies.

The Turnup In Motion crew is known on social media for traveling the world, capturing amazing footage for their Youtube channel, and turning up while doing so.

 

@Mwirigi is the star of their latest video with @theMagunga @TheFlyingKenyan @RooneyNjeru @abuokari backing him up to beat the ladies. He’s a published author who likes to dance and do travel IG videos in his spare time.

 

Meanwhile, Nairobi native Aggie is literally one of the dance queens of Africa. She won Best female dancer award at the MZUKA Dance Africa awards back in 2016 and is also in a relationship with well-known African choreographer Oscar Mwalo.

 

Hit the flip to see the full video of the ladies versus the gents and more gorgeous footage from the crews trip to Nairobi.

Mans Can Dance: See These Guys Prove That Men Can Get Down Just As Good As The Ladies was originally published on globalgrind.com

