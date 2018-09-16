CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From Miseducation Tour

Y'all still trusting those L Boogie tickets?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Way Out West Festival 2015 – Day 2 – Performances Featuring: Lauryn Hill Where: Gothenburg, Sweden When: 14 Aug 2015 Credit: Emelie Andersson/WENN.com

Lauryn Hill is doing Lauryn Hill ish. In the latest drama, L Boogie has dropped Santigold and Nas from her tour, and didn’t really let people know about it, including the former. 

The Ms. Lauryn Hill The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour was supposed to feature guests like the aforementioned as well as Dave Chapelle and SZA. However, the jig was up when a fan expressed disappointment that Santigold and Nas didn’t make the Portland date (Sept. 12).

Well, Santigold wasn’t about to be slandered and set the record straight that it wasn’t exactly her choice. “I’m sorry you paid to see us and we’re not there. That really bums me out. I’m also bummed that @MsLaurynHill and crew didn’t tell ppl why we’re not there. She took us off the bill,” tweeted Santigold.

Note that she @’d Ms. Hill, so the tea is scorching.

But there was more. She added, in response to another fan question: “Nope not sick. So sorry I wasn’t able to perform for you all. Note I saw from @MsLaurynHill Mgmt team read… “Due to production issues, The Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour is unable to accommodate Santigold’s performance this evening.”

Oh word?

A day later (Sept. 14), Santigold shared she would no longer be on a number of dates, with only the cryptic “tour organizers’ decision” as an explanation.

The next date on the tour’s schedule is Sept. 18. at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty

Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From Miseducation Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour…
 1 hour ago
09.16.18
Drake Is Not Banging An 18-Year-Old, We’re Pretty…
 2 hours ago
09.16.18
Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From…
 3 hours ago
09.16.18
Ariana Grande Pens Tribute To Mac Miller
 4 hours ago
09.16.18
Boom Block Party: Bri Steves Continues To Put…
 4 hours ago
09.16.18
Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Fade Actor Who Called…
 4 hours ago
09.16.18
King Combs Tells Us Why He Brings His…
 5 hours ago
09.16.18
DJ Khaled And Friends Host Summer Fest Cruise
#WordEyeHeard: Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Store Investigated for Possible…
 18 hours ago
09.15.18
Katt Williams On Stage
#WordEyeHeard: Katt Williams Shades Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]
 19 hours ago
09.15.18
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Slated To Ink Adidas’…
 20 hours ago
09.15.18
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Empowers Youth Through Tech…
 21 hours ago
09.15.18
Beef Settled: Frank Ocean & Travis Scott Worked…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
LAPD Investigating Possible Shooting, Stabbing At Nipsey Hussle’s…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
Salty Struggle: Katt Williams Thinks Tiffany Haddish Isn’t…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
26 items
Jay Electronica Wants Smoke With Eminem Over 2Pac-Connected…
 2 days ago
09.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close