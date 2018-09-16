King Combs Tells Us Why He Brings His Girl On The Road and Who Is Featured On His Next Singles

King Combs joined us for our first Boom Block Party 2018 in Philadelphia and had the ladies all waiting for him to hit that stage. Before stepping out, he joined On Air With Sir for a quick interview back stage.

He wanted to know the best place to go get a cheesesteak, talked tour life, and what’s up next for the young emerging star.

He goes into detail why he brings his girl on the road with him, and has two big features on some records coming soon that we can’t wait to hear!

Check out his interview with Boom 103.9 and shoutout all the people who made the Boom Block Party crazy!

