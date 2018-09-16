King Combs Tells Us Why He Brings His Girl On The Road and Who Is Featured On His Next Singles

Entertainment News
| 09.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

King Combs joined us for our first Boom Block Party 2018 in Philadelphia and had the ladies all waiting for him to hit that stage. Before stepping out, he joined On Air With Sir for a quick interview back stage.

He wanted to know the best place to go get a cheesesteak, talked tour life, and what’s up next for the young emerging star.

He goes into detail why he brings his girl on the road with him, and has two big features on some records coming soon that we can’t wait to hear!

Check out his interview with Boom 103.9 and shoutout all the people who made the Boom Block Party crazy!

King Combs Tells Us Why He Brings His Girl On The Road and Who Is Featured On His Next Singles was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour…
 1 hour ago
09.16.18
Drake Is Not Banging An 18-Year-Old, We’re Pretty…
 2 hours ago
09.16.18
Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From…
 3 hours ago
09.16.18
Ariana Grande Pens Tribute To Mac Miller
 4 hours ago
09.16.18
Boom Block Party: Bri Steves Continues To Put…
 4 hours ago
09.16.18
Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Fade Actor Who Called…
 4 hours ago
09.16.18
King Combs Tells Us Why He Brings His…
 5 hours ago
09.16.18
DJ Khaled And Friends Host Summer Fest Cruise
#WordEyeHeard: Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Store Investigated for Possible…
 18 hours ago
09.15.18
Katt Williams On Stage
#WordEyeHeard: Katt Williams Shades Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]
 19 hours ago
09.15.18
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Slated To Ink Adidas’…
 20 hours ago
09.15.18
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Empowers Youth Through Tech…
 21 hours ago
09.15.18
Beef Settled: Frank Ocean & Travis Scott Worked…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
LAPD Investigating Possible Shooting, Stabbing At Nipsey Hussle’s…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
Salty Struggle: Katt Williams Thinks Tiffany Haddish Isn’t…
 1 day ago
09.15.18
26 items
Jay Electronica Wants Smoke With Eminem Over 2Pac-Connected…
 2 days ago
09.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close