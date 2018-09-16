Boom Block Party: Bri Steves Continues To Put Philadelphia On The Map

Bri Steves continues to put on for the city. We shared her new video “Late Night” with you on Friday, and she joined us that night to perform it live for the first time in front of a sold out crowd in front of her city.

She talks about her latest singles, the success of “Jealousy” and more with DJ Caesar before she hit the stage.

