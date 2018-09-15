CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother Named As Trustee

The total amount of the late rapper's assets has not been publicly released as of yet.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Float Fest 2017 - Performances

Source: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

The death of Mac Miller is a moment in time fans and his peers are still processing, with questions about how the young Pittsburgh rapper passed still unanswered. It has come forth that Miller did have a will in place and reveals that his parents will get the largest share of his fortune.

The Blast reports:

According to a probate filed into the court, Mac Miller set up a trust in 2013 and executed a will at that time. He named his parents as trustees, along with a lawyer named David Byrnes to serve as administrator of the estate. It states he has no spouse and no children.

There could be other people named under the late 26-year-old’s trust as beneficiaries, but it appears his parents are getting the lions share.

If the lawyer can’t fulfill his obligations, he named his brother, Miller McCormick as administrator. His brother is also named as a trustee in his trust.

The total amount of Miller’s assets is not known.

Photo: WENN

Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother Named As Trustee was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beef Settled: Frank Ocean & Travis Scott Worked…
 4 hours ago
09.15.18
LAPD Investigating Possible Shooting, Stabbing At Nipsey Hussle’s…
 5 hours ago
09.15.18
Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother…
 5 hours ago
09.15.18
Salty Struggle: Katt Williams Thinks Tiffany Haddish Isn’t…
 5 hours ago
09.15.18
26 items
Jay Electronica Wants Smoke With Eminem Over 2Pac-Connected…
 15 hours ago
09.14.18
YG ft. Jay 305 “Bulletproof,” Ciara “Dose” &…
 17 hours ago
09.14.18
28 items
Eminem Gets At Machine Gun Kelly With “Killshot,”…
 17 hours ago
09.14.18
6 Differently Abled Dancers Who Are Still Lit…
 20 hours ago
09.14.18
Eminem Gets At Machine Gun Kelly With “Killshot,”…
 21 hours ago
09.14.18
‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Post-Launch Plans Include 2 ‘Assassin’s…
 21 hours ago
09.14.18
Samsung Links Up Audio Legend, AKG For New…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Eminem Delivers The “Killshot” To Machine Gun Kelly…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Boston Celtics’ Jabari Bird Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend 12…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Young Thug Released From Jail, Out On $100K…
 24 hours ago
09.14.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft.…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close