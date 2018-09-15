CLOSE
Beef Settled: Frank Ocean & Travis Scott Worked Out ‘ASTROWORLD’ Issue Weeks Ago

It appears Ocean's larger issue was the removal of a trans model Amanda Lepore from the album cover images.

Frank Ocean was reportedly seeking a cease and desist order against Travis Scott over the singer’s appearance on the Houston rapper’s ASTROWORLD album. Ocean took to Tumblr to clear any concerns, saying that the pair worked out their legal differences weeks ago.

From Ocean’s Tumblr:

I THINK THE SONG SOUNDS COOL, I DID IT IN LIKE 20 MINUTES AND THE MIX SOUNDS THE WAY TRAVIS WANTED IT TO SOUND FOR HIS RECORD. I ALSO APPROVED IT BEFORE IT CAME OUT SO THE CEASE AND DESIST WASN’T ABOUT 🔊 IT WAS ABOUT 🏳️‍🌈. ME AND TRAVIS RESOLVED IT AMONGST OURSELVES WEEKS AGO. 💖

If we’re reading his post correctly, it appears that Ocean was not upset over the quality of his performance on the track “Carousel” as previously thought, but instead, the mild controversy that surrounded the rollout of ASTROWORLD with the removal of Trans model Amanda Lepore from the album cover.

Good thing it’s all settled as it is one of the several standout tracks on Scott’s chart-topping record.

