6 Differently Abled Dancers Who Are Still Lit AF

We live in a world where people will tell you what you can’t do just because they can’t do them.

 

Thank goodness for the strong minded folks who don’t let the naysayers stop their shine. Like deaf dancer Chris Fonseca.

The London native developed meningitis at a very young age he was made completely deaf in both ears. But if you think the impairment was a hindrance on Chris’ dreams, think again. He joined Studio 68 dance Training Academy in 2014 and has been encouraging others to follow their dreams ever since.

