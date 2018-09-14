CLOSE
Young Thug Released From Jail, Out On $100K Bail For Drug Case

The flamboyant one isn't in the clear just yet,

Young Thug has been released from jail but it will take some further finessing to get his full freedom back. Thugger still faces some serious charges for one of several arrests.

On September 11 the man known as “Sex” turned himself into DeKalb County police in Georgia. Local authorities issued a warrant for the rapper stating he was wanted on eight felonies. These crimes range from possession and intent to distribute amphetamine, Alprazolam (Xanax), codeine and carrying an unregistered firearm.

The charges stem from a September 2017 arrest where Jefferey was pulled over for illegally tinted windows. During a search cops found a couple ounces of marijuana, a buffet of the aforementioned drugs and about $50,000 in cash.

Bossip reports that Thugger appeared in court yesterday (September 13) and it seems his legal team is worth every penny of their retainer. Prosecutors advocated that he stay behind bars until his trial concludes but the judge granted him bail of $100,000 which he posted later that day.

His legal problems do not end there, though. On August 17 the “Stoner” rapper was arrested at his own listening event for his latest project Slime Language. Apparently, his driver crashed into a police vehicle prompting a search of their car. According to the police documents several weapons were uncovered.

Young Thug faces heavy time if convicted on all counts.

Young Thug Released From Jail, Out On $100K Bail For Drug Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

