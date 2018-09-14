Eminem Gets At Machine Gun Kelly With “Killshot,” Diddy Caught In Crossfire #KILLSHOT

With Eminem putting Machine Gun Kelly in his sights on his latest album Kamikaze, the Cleveland rapper responded with “Rap Devil” thus a rap beef was reborn. Now, Slim Shady has returned fire with his latest track “Killshot,” and the Internet is going nuts.

It’s too early to tell who has the upper hand on this one, but a lot has been going on after the track dropped online Friday afternoon (Sept. 14). Check out some lines from “Killshot” below:

Got more fans than you in your own city, lil’ kiddy

Go play, feel like I’m babysitting Lil Tay

Got the Diddy okay so you spent your whole day

Shootin’ a video just to f*ckin’ dig your own grave

Got you at your own wake, I’m the billy goat

You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay

Yikes.

Diddy catches more shots after Em raps, “Killshot, I will not fail, I’m with the Doc still/But this idiot’s boss pops pills and tells him he’s got skills/But Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits/That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah.”

Yeah. It’s on.

That particular line got Jay Electronica to open his mystical sarcophagus and peek his head out to hit Twitter with a warning.

“[H]ow dare you accuse diddy of killing tupac while you completely look pass jimmy iovine and those who profited from his death the MOST. You best tread carefully Son, before i come tear your ivory tower down like Sulaiman done the Templar Knights. #ripProof,” Jay Elec-Hologram wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Stay tuned for this one.

And check out “Killshot” below.

—

