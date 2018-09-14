CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eminem Delivers The “Killshot” To Machine Gun Kelly In This Brand New Diss Track

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

We give Machine Gun Kelly an applause for his response to Eminem, but he woke the sleeping giant an Eminem delivers the “Killshot”, aimed right at MGK in this brand new release.

Related: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Just hit that play button and hear for yourself….

 

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

Eminem Delivers The “Killshot” To Machine Gun Kelly In This Brand New Diss Track was originally published on boomphilly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eminem Gets At Machine Gun Kelly With “Killshot,”…
 3 hours ago
09.14.18
‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Post-Launch Plans Include 2 ‘Assassin’s…
 3 hours ago
09.14.18
Samsung Links Up Audio Legend, AKG For New…
 5 hours ago
09.14.18
Eminem Delivers The “Killshot” To Machine Gun Kelly…
 5 hours ago
09.14.18
Boston Celtics’ Jabari Bird Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend 12…
 5 hours ago
09.14.18
Young Thug Released From Jail, Out On $100K…
 6 hours ago
09.14.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 8 hours ago
09.14.18
Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft.…
 9 hours ago
09.14.18
Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Featuring Jacquees Has The Whole…
 10 hours ago
09.14.18
Adrien Broner Banned From Uber For Acting An…
 11 hours ago
09.14.18
27 items
27 Rare Pics Of Amy Winehouse Throughout The…
 11 hours ago
09.14.18
The Game Told To Turn Over Financial Records…
 12 hours ago
09.14.18
Frank Ocean Reportedly Wants Off Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’…
 12 hours ago
09.14.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 19 hours ago
09.14.18
Eminem ft. Joyner Lucas “Lucky You,” Future “31…
 24 hours ago
09.13.18
8 items
8 Of Beyonce’s Dancers You Should Be Following…
 24 hours ago
09.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close