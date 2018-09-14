We give Machine Gun Kelly an applause for his response to Eminem, but he woke the sleeping giant an Eminem delivers the “Killshot”, aimed right at MGK in this brand new release.

Related: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Just hit that play button and hear for yourself….

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 1. Eminem with the flaps rolled up. 1 of 15 2. Eminem repping his D12 crew. Orange durag on deck. 2 of 15 3. You know Em was rocking his durag while at the BET Awards in 2006. 3 of 15 4. Eminem – fitted hat = Eminem with just a durag. 4 of 15 5. Eminem in the “Sing For the Moment” video. 5 of 15 6. Eminem when he was packing the pounds. 6 of 15 7. The durag + sleeveless white tee was never a good look, B. 7 of 15 8. Eminem thinks hard and long in his durag. 8 of 15 9. Leather vests were also never a good look. 9 of 15 10. Em with the classic all-black durag. 10 of 15 11. Look how cool he looks. 11 of 15 12. Eminem wore a durag. To the Grammys. 12 of 15 13. Nowadays, Em doesn’t rock the durag like he used to. 13 of 15 14. Eminem’s durags come in various color. 14 of 15 15. Let us never forget the durag-wearing Eminem. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

Eminem Delivers The “Killshot” To Machine Gun Kelly In This Brand New Diss Track was originally published on boomphilly.com