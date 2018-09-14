CLOSE
Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Featuring Jacquees Has The Whole World Dancing

Box Springfest 2018

Source: Grundy / Kevin / Odyssey / TheBoxHouston

Ella Mai had us swooning all Summer long with her hit single “Boo’d Up”. But if you thought that was the last time her music would go viral — you thought wrong.

 

The singer’s new single “Trip” is not even a dance record, but real dancers can dance to anything.

The Que-Mix featuring Jacquees just putting the icing on an already fire cake.

 

Choreographers are already on it.

 

The kids are doing it. They even started the #JacqeesTripChallenge.

 

Professional dancer Deja Carter likes her dance music mixed with a little Jersey Club sound.

 

Then there are the folks who just enjoy moving, regardless of what the song is.

 

Have you tried the Trip Challenge? Hit us up to share your best rendition of the dance. And who knows, Ella Mai may see it.

Hit the flip to see more from the Jacquees Trip Remix Challenge.

Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Featuring Jacquees Has The Whole World Dancing was originally published on globalgrind.com

