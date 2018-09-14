CLOSE
Photos
Home > Photos

Nicki Minaj Served Us A Different Hairstyle For Each Day Of NYFW, Vote On Your Favorite Look

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj NYFW Hairstyles Collage (5)

Source: Various Getty Photographers / Getty / Collage created on BeFunky.com

Nicki Minaj was spotted all over NYFW front row and several shows and even almost going blow to blow with Cardi B. at the 2018 Harper Bazaar’s Icons party. While this week it was definitely all about the fashion, we couldn’t get over Minaj’s series of hairstyles! The Rich Sex singer has been working with Dionte Gray, better known as “Arrogant Tae” and it’s a beautiful partnership!

Our favorite Trini gal came to NYFW to serve and her hair will give you some colorful inspiration. Check out all of her looks below and vote on which one is your favorite!

Nicki Minaj Served Us A Different Hairstyle For Each Day Of NYFW, Vote On Your Favorite Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft.…
 1 hour ago
09.14.18
Adrien Broner Banned From Uber For Acting An…
 3 hours ago
09.14.18
27 items
27 Rare Pics Of Amy Winehouse Throughout The…
 4 hours ago
09.14.18
The Game Told To Turn Over Financial Records…
 4 hours ago
09.14.18
Frank Ocean Reportedly Wants Off Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’…
 5 hours ago
09.14.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 11 hours ago
09.14.18
Eminem ft. Joyner Lucas “Lucky You,” Future “31…
 16 hours ago
09.13.18
8 items
8 Of Beyonce’s Dancers You Should Be Following…
 16 hours ago
09.13.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 19 hours ago
09.13.18
NYPD Cops Arrested In Prostitution And Gambling Sting
 19 hours ago
09.13.18
JBL Extends Partnership With The NBA, Adds New…
 19 hours ago
09.13.18
Swizz Beatz Unveils ‘Poison’ Cover, New Single With…
 20 hours ago
09.13.18
Mac Miller Tributes Continue With Fan Art, Words…
 20 hours ago
09.13.18
Lil Wayne Now Owns Young Money Entirely, Talks…
 20 hours ago
09.13.18
Cory Booker Has More Receipts On Kavanaugh As…
 21 hours ago
09.13.18
8 Things We Learned From Kurupt on ‘The…
 22 hours ago
09.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close