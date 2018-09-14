CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Frank Ocean Reportedly Wants Off Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ LP

The singer and songwriter allegedly is employing legal means to have his vocals removed from Scott's "Carousel" track.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-CULTURE-MUSIC-PANORAMA

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

Among the several artists that contributed to Travis Scott‘s chart-topping Astroworld album, fans were excited to find that Frank Ocean was among them. According to sources close to the singer, Ocean is displeased with his appearance on Scott’s record and is allegedly using legal means to have his vocals removed.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the singer and rapper tell TMZ … Frank and Travis started beefing in the weeks leading up to the August release of Travis’ “Astroworld” album, which immediately shot up to No. 1 on Billboard. The beef’s about “Carousel” featuring Frank.

We’re told Frank’s PISSED because his vocals — featured in the chorus and third verse — were changed. It’s unclear what changes were made. Frank’s voice includes Auto-Tune … and his pitch is noticeably higher in the third verse than in the chorus, but we just don’t know what’s got Frank so upset.

Here’s what we do know — Frank’s rage has been so real he’s been demanding Travis remove his part in the track, but to no avail. Our sources say lawyers are now involved. We’re told Frank’s legal team fired off a cease and desist to Travis’ team to remove him from “Carousel” … OR ELSE!

The outlet adds that Scott and his side are sticking to their guns and have not moved to take Ocean’s vocals off the song. If true, the two artists are sure to legally tussle over this in the weeks and months to come.

Listen to “Carousel” below.

Photo: Getty

Frank Ocean Reportedly Wants Off Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ LP was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft.…
 1 hour ago
09.14.18
Adrien Broner Banned From Uber For Acting An…
 3 hours ago
09.14.18
27 items
27 Rare Pics Of Amy Winehouse Throughout The…
 4 hours ago
09.14.18
The Game Told To Turn Over Financial Records…
 4 hours ago
09.14.18
Frank Ocean Reportedly Wants Off Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’…
 4 hours ago
09.14.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 11 hours ago
09.14.18
Eminem ft. Joyner Lucas “Lucky You,” Future “31…
 16 hours ago
09.13.18
8 items
8 Of Beyonce’s Dancers You Should Be Following…
 16 hours ago
09.13.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 19 hours ago
09.13.18
NYPD Cops Arrested In Prostitution And Gambling Sting
 19 hours ago
09.13.18
JBL Extends Partnership With The NBA, Adds New…
 19 hours ago
09.13.18
Swizz Beatz Unveils ‘Poison’ Cover, New Single With…
 20 hours ago
09.13.18
Mac Miller Tributes Continue With Fan Art, Words…
 20 hours ago
09.13.18
Lil Wayne Now Owns Young Money Entirely, Talks…
 20 hours ago
09.13.18
Cory Booker Has More Receipts On Kavanaugh As…
 21 hours ago
09.13.18
8 Things We Learned From Kurupt on ‘The…
 22 hours ago
09.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close