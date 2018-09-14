Fort Worth Officer Shot in Head in Gun Battle with Robbers

A Fort Worth officer was critically wounded and the man who shot him was killed early Friday when police confronted a group of robbery suspects who had just held up a bar, police said.

The officer, identified as 17-year veteran Garrett Hull, was with at least 10 other police who were conducting surveillance on a group of people suspected in a series of robberies around Fort Worth, Sgt. Chris Britt said.

While the officers were on scene about midnight, the group robbed the Los Vaqueros Bar in the 400 block of West Biddison Street, near Hemphill Avenue, Britt said.

The officers confronted the three people — two men and a woman — in the 3500 block of May Street. They fled on foot after unsuccessfully trying to get into a vehicle. At least one of the three fired at police, striking Hull in the head. The officers returned fired, fatally shooting the gunman, Britt said.

Because the scene was “so dangerous and active,” the officer was taken in a police vehicle to John Peter Smith Hospital. Other officers with him performed first aid until they arrived at the hospital, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a 4:30 a.m. news conference.

Hull was in critical condition early Friday.

“Unfortunately, here we are again, feeding into the collective hurt that we’ve had in the North Texas region over the last few years,” Fitzgerald said.

via DallasNews

