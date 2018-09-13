3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On Bossip on WeTV

Tami Roman is the celebrity guest on the latest episode of Bossip On WeTV and she’s dropping so many jewels we can’t keep up.

For those not familiar with Tami, she got her start on reality television in 1993 as a cast member on The Real World: Los Angeles. She made reality show history when she became the first television star to have an abortion on reality tv.

Following the show, Tami went on to work as a model, financial executive and actress, working on various television shows, including One on One and the 2001 revival of Card Sharks, where she played a drug dealer. Tami married basketball player Kenny Anderson, had two daughters Lyric and Jazz, and after her divorce, went on to star in multiple seasons of Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives LA. Tami’s personality and wisdom have made her a social media star with the launch of her Instagram turned Tidal series, Bonnet Chronicles and she can also be heard on Tami Roman’s Love Talk & Hot Jamz with rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys and Reggie Youngblood.

While Tami is sharing wisdom on television, on radio and on the internet, she’s also sharing some with the Bossip cast. Let’s take a look at 3 things we learned from watching Tami Roman on Bossip on WeTV.

