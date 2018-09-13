CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

8 Things We Learned From Kurupt on ‘The Breakfast Club’

The West Coast Hip-Hop OG holds court in the city that he once went to war with

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kurupt on The Breakfast Club

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

While Snoop Dogg continues to be relevant in the Hip-Hop game in more ways than one most people forget that he was once part of a multi-platinum rap group known as The Dogg Pound, and Kurupt was considered by many (if not all) to be the trio’s most lyrically gifted member.

Today the DPG OG stepped out of the shadows and into the morning lights of The Breakfast Club where he reminisced about coming up in the golden era of Hip-Hop and the dark side that came with it.

Sitting down with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Kurupt Young Gotti talked about everything from why they decided to set it off on New York’s rap scene in the mid 90’s to almost shooting the fair one with Tupac due to his friendship with Bad Boy Records.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Kurupt on The Breakfast Club.

 

1. Fresh Prince Style

While most people assume Kurupt was born and raised in LA, he’s actually from Philadelphia. It wasn’t until he crashed his mama’s car at the age of 16 that she sent him to live with his father in LA. Then his father kicked him out the house at 18 because he was following his dreams of being a rap star and of course the rest is Hip-Hop history. Kurupt says he met Snoop Dogg in a rap battle and ended up battling the Doggfather for a minute. Snoop walked away with such a big impression of Kurupt that when he blew he decided to bring him along with him.

8 Things We Learned From Kurupt on ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mac Miller Tributes Continue With Fan Art, Words…
 3 hours ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 8 hours ago
09.13.18
Michelle Obama Announces ‘Becoming’ Book Tour: 5 Things…
 8 hours ago
09.13.18
Allen Iverson Visits Jinjiang
#WordEyeHeard: Allen Iverson Owes $200K in Taxes!
 8 hours ago
09.13.18
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About White Boy Rick,…
 8 hours ago
09.13.18
Bow Wow Performs Live At Flamingo Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted to…
 9 hours ago
09.13.18
Zephyr Teachout Baits Cardi B Endorsement After Nicki…
 9 hours ago
09.13.18
Russ Leaks Footage Of His Crew Giving Smokepurpp…
 10 hours ago
09.13.18
Prince’s Estate Says Singer Left Behind $2.8M In…
 10 hours ago
09.13.18
Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Mac Miller, Loved His…
 11 hours ago
09.13.18
Mac Miller Allegedly Dead For Hours Before Body…
 12 hours ago
09.13.18
Foxy Brown’s Rep Resigns After Fashion Week Struggle
 12 hours ago
09.13.18
Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted To Lean
 21 hours ago
09.12.18
T.I. ft. Meek Mill “Jefe,” G Perico “All…
 23 hours ago
09.12.18
DC Reunion! Beyonce, Letoya Luckett-Walker Show Out At…
 1 day ago
09.12.18
Drake & Cardi B Lead BET Hip Hop…
 1 day ago
09.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close