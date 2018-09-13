JBL Extends Partnership With The NBA, Adds New Stars To Current Roster of NBA Ambassadors

Just last week Beats By Dre announced it’s new global partnership with the NBA for this upcoming season. Respected audio brand JBL who already was working with the league is announced renewing its partnership.

Yesterday (Sept.12) JBL broke the news in a statement the renewing of the multi-year relationship it has with the NBA. With the re-up, JBL will expand its footprint with the league and its superstars. We already know the star power Beats boast with names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green. JBL also has some big names to help push their signature products as well.

Along with the renewing of its partnership with the league, returning as ambassadors are three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP, Steph Curry, Detroit Piston all-star center Andre Drummond and the unicorn Kristaps Porzingis. Joining the team this year will be Milwaukee Bucks’rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Curry had this to say about his partnership with JBL:

“Since we started working together in 2015, JBL has been an awesome partner. I can’t wait to see what’s next and to continue to partner with JBL to bring fans the best in sports and music.”

The partnership doesn’t stop with players either. JBL already has deals with Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics. Starting this upcoming NBA season the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will be added to that growing list, as well as powering 50% of the basketball arenas around the country delivering a unique in-game experience to fans.

Chief Marketing Officer of HARMAN, Ralph Santana added:

“JBL and the NBA intersect perfectly at the heart of music, sports, technology, and culture. We’ve established a strong basketball heritage through our collaboration with amazing athletes and teams. Looking forward, it was important to us to continue growing our thriving ambassador program and to get one step closer to fans and consumers by working directly with players and teams. These partnerships will enable us to provide fans with unique content and epic experiences at the intersection of music and sports.”

Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner also states:

“JBL has been a great partner, and we look forward to supporting their efforts as they continue to work with top players and teams.”

Add this latest news to list of reasons as to why the NBA is one of if not the best sports league in the country.

