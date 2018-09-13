WordEyeHeard: Allen Iverson Owes $200K in Taxes!

Allen Iverson is on the hook for nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties, from 2012 and ’13, and the Georgia Department of Revenue is looking for him to pay up.

In court documents obtained by The @Blast, Iverson was hit with a tax lien, detailing his tax debt from the two years. In 2012, the baller failed to fork over $25,643.12 and another $174,465.25 in 2013, which then ballooned with interest and penalties.

Now, with the $44,000 in interest and $27,000 in penalties added to the tax debt, the government is demanding a total of $200,108.37.

via BallerAlert

