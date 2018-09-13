CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Allen Iverson Owes $200K in Taxes!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Allen Iverson Visits Jinjiang

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty

Allen Iverson is on the hook for nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties, from 2012 and ’13, and the Georgia Department of Revenue is looking for him to pay up. 

In court documents obtained by The @Blast, Iverson was hit with a tax lien, detailing his tax debt from the two years. In 2012, the baller failed to fork over $25,643.12 and another $174,465.25 in 2013, which then ballooned with interest and penalties.

Now, with the $44,000 in interest and $27,000 in penalties added to the tax debt, the government is demanding a total of $200,108.37.

via BallerAlert

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders
22 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

Allen Iverson , allen iverson owes irs , allen iverson tax debt , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Allen Iverson Visits Jinjiang
#WordEyeHeard: Allen Iverson Owes $200K in Taxes!
 12 mins ago
09.13.18
Bow Wow Performs Live At Flamingo Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted to…
 53 mins ago
09.13.18
Zephyr Teachout Baits Cardi B Endorsement After Nicki…
 1 hour ago
09.13.18
Russ Leaks Footage Of His Crew Giving Smokepurpp…
 2 hours ago
09.13.18
Prince’s Estate Says Singer Left Behind $2.8M In…
 3 hours ago
09.13.18
Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Mac Miller, Loved His…
 3 hours ago
09.13.18
Mac Miller Allegedly Dead For Hours Before Body…
 4 hours ago
09.13.18
Foxy Brown’s Rep Resigns After Fashion Week Struggle
 4 hours ago
09.13.18
Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted To Lean
 14 hours ago
09.12.18
T.I. ft. Meek Mill “Jefe,” G Perico “All…
 15 hours ago
09.12.18
DC Reunion! Beyonce, Letoya Luckett-Walker Show Out At…
 17 hours ago
09.12.18
Drake & Cardi B Lead BET Hip Hop…
 18 hours ago
09.12.18
30 items
Apple’s New iPhone XS, XS Max Is Ridiculously…
 18 hours ago
09.12.18
Michelle Obama Announces 10-City Book Tour For Candid…
 19 hours ago
09.12.18
Ex-Nike Exec Gets 13 Months In Prison For…
 19 hours ago
09.12.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 20 hours ago
09.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close