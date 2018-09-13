CLOSE
Foxy Brown’s Rep Resigns After Fashion Week Struggle

Not like this Fox Boogie. Not like this.

Source: LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon held at Stage 48 Featuring: Foxy Brown Where: New York, New York, United States When: 31 Mar 2016 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com 

Foxy Brown is having a bad week, and her PR rep has spotted the jig. After allegedly swindling a promoter out his dough for a non-performance at a New York Fashion Week party, Lizzie Grubman has a resigned from her post as the rapper’s representative. 

Yes, we were shocked Lizzie Grubman was repping Fox Boogie, too.

As for the party in question, where she was supposed to perform with Diddy’s son Christian, it sounds like Foxy was a mess.

Reports Page Six:

Brown allegedly “arrived to the party at nearly 2 a.m. f - - ked up. She was slurring and she refused to perform,” an insider told Page Six.

VIPs including Tiffany Haddish, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Christian Combs were at the Blond for Smith’s after-party.

We’re told Brown was going to perform with Combs and was in “great spirits,” hanging out backstage with “Page Six TV” co-host Bevy Smith.

“[Brown] was very excited about the fact that she had the new single out with Nicki [Minaj]. She was in a good mood,” Bevy reported on “Page Six TV.” But spies further told us Brown was later requesting vodka and “falling all over people.”

But wait, that’s just a tease of the struggle.

Then again, the wobbling could have been due to a wardrobe malfunction.

“She had a wardrobe mishap . . . [a designer] sent her two shoes for the same foot. She was in 6-[inch] heel boots that would lace up to the knee . . . so she was kind of hobbling around, but we were talking and laughing,” said Bevy, who did not attend the party after the show. We hear that at the bash, Brown refused to perform, and promoters are now threatening to sue unless she gives back the money.

So Foxy Brown was wearing two left or two right shoes at the same damn time? Bruh.

Grubman confirmed that she quit but didn’t offer any additional comment. The struggle is real.

Photo: WENN.com

 

 

Foxy Brown’s Rep Resigns After Fashion Week Struggle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

