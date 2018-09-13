CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted to Lean

Bow Wow Performs Live At Flamingo Las Vegas

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

As fans still mourn Mac Miller’s passing, Bow Wow is sharing some of his personal experience to help others. He recently admitted he fought his own demons when it came to drugs.

In a series of tweets the So So Def Records star revealed he had a serious problem when it came to prescription-strength cough syrup. Apparently Shad was pouring up heavy about 10 years ago and it almost cost him his life. “To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs. Im going to let something out. When me and omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed. My fans started to…”.

He went to further detail how he missed shows during Chris Brown’s 2007 Up Close & Personal tour due to his addiction. “I never felt a pain like that ever. It was summer but i was walking round with 3 hoodies on because i was so cold. I missed the chicago show of that tour baltimore show BECAUSE I WAS F***ING HIGH AND SICK!!!! that sh*t is not cool and i was doing it to be cool!” he explained. And to no one’s surprise his infamous in studio rant on BET was fueled by lean.

His posts soon turned to an anti-drug PSA for teens. Moss encouraged young people to abstain from drugs and live a clean life. “Kick that sh*t! Be a good son or daughter. Be the best you. Ima start being more vocal. We gotta save the youth from going out early.”

via HipHopWired

