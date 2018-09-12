CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oscar Winning Actress Viola Davis Says She Regrets Her Role In The Help

Just because the end result turns out to be an Oscar contender doesn't mean you don't have to regret taking part in it

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Press Room Featuring: Viola Davis Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 30 Jan 2016 Credit: Brian To/WENN.com

Viola Davis is one of the best actresses in the game today and though she’s killed basically every role she’s taken on in her career that doesn’t mean she doesn’t regret any role she’s taken on.

In an interview with the New York Times the Academy Award winning actress revealed that not only does she regret taking on a few roles in her career but actually named the Oscar nominated film The Help as one of those regrettable roles.

While we’d understand why Davis would feel a ways about taking on a role in a mess of a movie (Suicide Squad anyone?), it’s kind of surprising she’d look back on the critically-acclaimed The Help with some remorse.

“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard. I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, ‘I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it,’ I never heard that in the course of the movie.”

Well, when she puts it like that then yeah, we can understand why she has reservations on how the film turned out.

For those who aren’t familiar with The Help, it was a film that was adapted from the 2009 Kathryn Stockett novel of the same name and starred Emma Stone as Skeeter Phelan who interviewed and published a book about black maids who worked for white families in Jackson, Mississippi, during the segregation era of the 1960s. The film didn’t just garner critical acclaim but also netted a few Oscar nominations including a Best Actress nod for Viola Davis and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer. Unfortunately Davis lost out to Meryl Streep for her role in The Iron Lady (sounds lame) but at least Spencer was able to walk away with the gold that night.

But regardless of how she felt about the end product she does appreciate what the overall experience led to.

“But not in terms of the experience and the people involved because they were all great. The friendships that I formed are ones that I’m going to have for the rest of my life. I had a great experience with these other actresses, who are extraordinary human beings. And I could not ask for a better collaborator than Tate Taylor.”

We really wonder if Suicide Squad is on that list of hers. We mean, she was dope in it but the film as a whole was pretty much garbagé, but we digress.

Oscar Winning Actress Viola Davis Says She Regrets Her Role In The Help was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake & Cardi B Lead BET Hip Hop…
 2 hours ago
09.12.18
30 items
Apple’s New iPhone XS, XS Max Is Ridiculously…
 2 hours ago
09.12.18
Ex-Nike Exec Gets 13 Months In Prison For…
 3 hours ago
09.12.18
Jim Jones Teases A New Diplomats Album On…
 4 hours ago
09.12.18
10 Things We Learned from Kathy Griffin on…
 6 hours ago
09.12.18
Kanye West Is Back On Instagram, Posting From…
 6 hours ago
09.12.18
Oscar Winning Actress Viola Davis Says She Regrets…
 6 hours ago
09.12.18
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 8 hours ago
09.12.18
State Of Mind Assets
#WordEyeHeard: Drake Gets Curved by Heidi Klum!
 8 hours ago
09.12.18
Fans Gather At Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park To…
 9 hours ago
09.12.18
Boosie Badazz Sues Mall Cop For Lost Money…
 11 hours ago
09.12.18
Watch Eminem & Sway’s “The Kamikaze Interview” Part…
 12 hours ago
09.12.18
Geoffrey Owens To Guest Star On ‘NCIS: New…
 12 hours ago
09.12.18
16 items
Kendall Jenner Is Butt Naked On A Steed…
 21 hours ago
09.11.18
Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple…
 21 hours ago
09.11.18
Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was…
 1 day ago
09.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close