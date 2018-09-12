Kanye West Is Back On Instagram, Posting From Colombia

Kanye West is back on the ‘Gram. You care.

Yeezy’s first post upon his return to Instagram was a photo of a hill/mountain in Colombia. It’s seems that Mr. West is kicking it in Colombia—may be recording new material?

The rest of the handful of posts so far are sketches, including one of his on again, off again, now on again friend and collaborator Cons(equence). Thus why we’re thinking he’s putting together some new tunes. Also, Tekashi69, who was in Colombia getting new teeth, which now doesn’t seem like a coincidence, got a sketch, too.

Or they could just all be vacationing for the sake of it.

