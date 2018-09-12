CLOSE
Jim Jones Teases A New Diplomats Album On Instagram

Harlem back?

Source: Dipset, Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana perform during the Source360 festival at the Barclays Center Featuring: Dipset Where: Brooklyn, New York, United States When: 20 Sep 2014 Credit: WENN.com

After almost a 15 year wait we might have a new Diplomats album in the works. Jim Jones hinted that the crew is back in the studio working as a unit again.

On September 10 Capo shared a photo on his IG account of what seems to be a working track list. While there was no caption accompanying the photo all signs point to new Dipset material.

Nine song titles are listed out with the respective performers captured in parenthesis which include Cam’ron, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones. While the portions of the piece of paper are cut off we are able to spot Belly as a featured guest. Based on what is visible we assume the title could be More Diplomatic Immunity.

The last two years have been somewhat bumpy for the Dips as they faced several rounds of internal conflict between Cam’ron and Jim Jones. Additionally Juelz Santana was busted for in for carrying a pistol into Newark Liberty Airport in March.

If this LP does see the light it will be a long time coming for the Harlem collective as their last album Diplomatic Immunity 2 was released in 2004. Things did look promising in 2011 when they signed with Interscope Records but they never dropped a full-length release.

Let’s hope the ‘Set can bring it home.

Via HipHopDx

Photo: Diplomat Records

Jim Jones Teases A New Diplomats Album On Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com

