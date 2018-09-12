Drake & Cardi B Lead BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Nominations

They say numbers don’t lie. If that’s the case, Drake and Cardi B are at the top of the Rap game as they have the most nominations for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.
The 6 God earned a leading 11 nominations. Some of the awards he’s up for include Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year and Album of the Year for his latest project, Scorpion. Right behind Drake with 10 nods of her own is Cardi B, who won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at last year’s show. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is up for awards in Best Hip-Hop Video, Hot Ticket Performer and Hustler of the Year, among many others.
The Album of the Year category is occupied is sure to be debated as besides Drake and Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy, the rest of the nominees are J. Cole (KOD), Migos (Culture II) and The Carters (Everything Is Love).
The Lyricist of the Year category will also be discussed as it includes Childish Gambino, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott.
The BET Hip Hop Awards are back in Miami at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater and go down Saturday, October 6. If you don’t make it to the shoe, it will premiere on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 8:00PM ET/PT on BET.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar – Loyalty Feat. Rihanna
Migos – Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy
Drake – Scorpion
J. Cole – KOD
Migos – Culture II
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – Ric Flair Drip
BlocBoy JB – Look Alive Feat. Drake
Cardi B – I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – Rockstar Feat. 21 Savage
The Carters – Apesh*t
Single of the Year
Apesh*t – Produced By Pharrell (The Carters)
God’s Plan – Produced By Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
I Like It – Produced By Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
Nice For What – Produced By Murda Beatz (Drake)
This Is America – Produced By Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
BloBboy JB
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Rich The Kid
XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape
BlocBoy JB – Simi
Future – Beast Mode 2
Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B Feat. 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos Feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB Feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich The Kid Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (Yg Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – Liberated
Lecrae – I’ll Find You Feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – Stay Woke Feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D – 1,000 Feat. FUTURE
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Drake & Cardi B Lead BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Nominations was originally published on hiphopwired.com