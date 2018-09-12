This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally Lost His V-Card Thanks To Modern Technology

An English man is going viral after he went above and beyond to lose his virginity at 45 years old. It turns out Andrew Wardle was born without a penis, but will now be able to get it in like the late Hugh Hefner after doctors made him a bionic baby arm.

From TMZ: “There are no limits to the lengths men will go to have sex … an English man born without a penis lost his virginity at 45 after doctors created a bionic one!!! Andrew Wardle finally lost his v-card with gf Fedra Fabian after getting his new member … and he had to endure a 10-hour procedure and a 10-day erection before making his first trip to pound town … worth it though! Doctors constructed the bionic member using skin from Andrew’s arm and nerves from his legs … and he says it’s even BIGGER than he expected.”

Wardle’s birth abnormality is extremely rare, as according to the site only one-in-20-million babies suffer from it. “…It wasn’t until his 30s he discovered docs might be able to fashion him a schlong with a procedure dubbed a phalloplasty,” TMZ states. “Andrew had the 10-hour procedure in June, then spent 10 days with a painful hard-on and was forced to wait another 6 weeks before getting down with his chick.”

“So many questions!!” – @CahnRuss

“Will it need to be oiled on a regular basis?” – @swtsalt

“Whaat…no pics?” – @moxie12345678

“I could have gone my whole life without knowing that.” – @mtoni93

The procedure isn’t cheap and will run you about $65,000. But, fellas, can you imagine going forty-five years without hitting a home run? We didn’t think so—and apparently, it also looks just like any other penis.

The procedure isn't cheap and will run you about $65,000. But, fellas, can you imagine going forty-five years without hitting a home run? We didn't think so—and apparently, it also looks just like any other penis.

