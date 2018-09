Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out this new 6-track EP by the Dallas native, Grammy Nominated, and Golden Globe recipient Slikk Muzik titled “I’m The Producer.”

Are ya’ll feeling this project DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

