CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Atlanta Slang Terms That Drive The Culture

1 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta slang runs the culture. If you don’t believe that, then you don’t know anything about Hip Hop. For years, Atlanta’s slang words have been in movies, music videos, its used by our favorite athletes, and even some of our favorite entertainers. But what are some of those terms that move the culture? Below we’ve listed the Atlanta slang terms in Hip Hop that drive the culture.

12: Calling police 12 is most certainly and Atlanta thing. It’s used in the streets to give a quick heads up to friends and or civilians that police have arrived or they are on their way.

Related: Why Does Atlanta Call The Police 12?

LitOne of the most repeated Atlanta slang term is Lit. You hear, moms, dads and even grandmas say it. It means cool, popular, or great.

 

Yeene-enno: This is just a faster way to “say don’t even know”

Bando:  Abandoned house usually in the hood or projects

Trap: The trap house is the drug house or house that sells drugs

 

 

Shawty: This term and mean girlfriend, lady friend, or to describe a person

 

 

Finesse: To get over on someone, or trick them into getting your way.

Gas: good weed

Patna nem: how you would describe your group of friends.

Dat Way: cooler way to say in that direction

No cap

Fye

True

Slime

Dub

Which Atlanta slang words did we miss? Comment below…

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ATLANTA SLANG TERMS

 

Atlanta Slang Terms That Drive The Culture was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
State Of Mind Assets
#WordEyeHeard: Drake Gets Curved by Heidi Klum!
 3 hours ago
09.12.18
Fans Gather At Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park To…
 5 hours ago
09.12.18
Boosie Badazz Sues Mall Cop For Lost Money…
 6 hours ago
09.12.18
Watch Eminem & Sway’s “The Kamikaze Interview” Part…
 7 hours ago
09.12.18
Geoffrey Owens To Guest Star On ‘NCIS: New…
 7 hours ago
09.12.18
16 items
Kendall Jenner Is Butt Naked On A Steed…
 17 hours ago
09.11.18
Young Scooter ft. Future & Young Thug “Trippple…
 17 hours ago
09.11.18
Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was…
 20 hours ago
09.11.18
Sock Puppet Parody
Queen Barbie Turns Puppet Master in Her Latest…
 20 hours ago
09.11.18
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
Bryson Tiller Covers Drake’s “Finesse”
 20 hours ago
09.11.18
10 items
‘Ed, Edd & Eddy’ Character Rolf Becomes Latest…
 22 hours ago
09.11.18
Rap Troll Tekashi69 Dropped $12K for New Teeth
 22 hours ago
09.11.18
‘Stranger Things’ Soul Brother Caleb McLaughlin Goes ‘Sneaker…
 23 hours ago
09.11.18
J. Reid Talks Misconceptions About Nicki Minaj &…
 23 hours ago
09.11.18
Too Funny: Kanye West & Lil Pump Inspire…
 23 hours ago
09.11.18
7 Things We Learned On Joe Budden’s ‘The…
 1 day ago
09.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close