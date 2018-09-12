CLOSE
Entertainment News
Over the years, Drake has been linked to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, especially since the emergence of his beard. But, in a recent attempt to wine and dine another Hollywood hot shot, the “Nonstop” rapper was reportedly denied, and flat out ignored.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

On Tuesday, Heidi Klum spilled the tea about her relationship, or lack thereof, with Drake, after he reached out to her for a date. 

“Sorry, Drake! Snooze you lose! You know what I mean,” Klum said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” 

Drake’s invitation came after Klum’s February appearance on the show, where she played a game of “Who’d You Rather” with DeGeneres. Throughout the game, Klum consistently picked Drake, until the end when she picked Joaquin Phoenix. 

At the time, Klum said she was single  and presumably ready to mingle if Drake moved a little bit faster. 

“He was basically a week too late,” she said, as she revealed the details behind her new relationship with Tom Kaulitz. 

“Someone who I know knows [Drake] and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me,” Klum said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is so weird!’ But I never texted him back, because I found the love of my life.”

via BallerAlert

