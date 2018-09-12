WordEyeHeard: A Georgia School is Bringing Back Paddling to Discipline

A charter school in Hephzibah, Georgia, is reintroducing paddling as a form of discipline for students.

According to CBS News, the Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics issued consent forms to parents, detailing the new policy of using a wooden board to spank a child as punishment.

“A student will be taken into an office behind closed doors,” the form read. “The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle.”

While the new policy drew widespread criticisms, Superintendent Jody Boulineau revealed one-third of parents gave the school consent to turn back the hands of time, in terms of school punishment.

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” Boulineau said. “There was a time where carpal punishment was kind of the norm in school, and you didn’t have the problems that you have.”

Under the new policy, according to reports, students will be paddled with a board 24 inches long, six inches wide and 3/4 inches thick, only after their third offense. However, “no more than three licks should be given.”

Parents will also be notified if their child were to be paddled. But, for those who opt out of the physical punishment, they must agree to up to five days suspension instead.

via BallerAlert

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: