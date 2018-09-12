CLOSE
Watch Eminem & Sway’s “The Kamikaze Interview” Part 1 Now [Video]

The Detroit wordsmith and the veteran music journalist talk Slim Shady's new LP 'Kamikaze' and much more.

After teaser clips hit the Web in recent days, a much-anticipated interview featuring Eminem has finally hit the Internet airwaves. Sitting down with veteran music journalist Sway Calloway, Slim Shady talks his latest album Kamikaze, addresses some of the targets of his lyrical darts, and much more.

At the root of the discussion was the sweeping criticism that Eminem’s Revival album received and much of Kamikaze seems born of responding to those who felt the record was underwhelming. With his latest, Em wanted to shock listeners and not give them a chance to form an opinion ahead of actually hearing the album.

“I remember a time in hip-hop when you had to be so different from the next people, or you were trash,” Eminem said. “There’s a shift somewhere that happened where, if it doesn’t sound like everything else, then it’s trash automatically.”

Of course, the big elephant in the room was the Machine Gun Kelly beef and why Em felt he had to go after him. While it was speculated that MGK commenting on Em’s daughter Hailie did spark the feud, his reasoning for going after the Cleveland rapper on the “Not Alike” track was deeper.

“So I see, ‘Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem’s daughter’ or whatever, right? So I’m like, ‘What the f*ck?’ I click on it. Then he starts doing a press run, basically, about Hailie. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck? Yo, my man better chill.’ So, that’s not why I dissed him. The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. Now I’m in this f*ckin’ weird thing, because I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta answer this motherf*cker,’” Em said.

Check out part one of “The Kamikaze Interview” below.

