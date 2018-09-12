CLOSE
Boosie Badazz Sues Mall Cop For Lost Money Over Allegedly False Allegations

A mall security guard previously sued the Louisiana rapper in 2017 for alleged assault and battery, which Lil Boosie pushed back on in an August filing.

Boosie Badazz is currently embroiled in a legal battle to clear his name against allegations of assault and battery stemming from a 2017 case. The Louisiana rapper has sued a mall security guard who made the initial claims, saying the legal row cost him money.

The Blast reports:

On August 23, Boosie sued a Mississippi mall security guard named Glen Kerley, after Kerley originally sued Boosie for assault and battery stemming from an incident back on April 9, 2017.

In the newly-filed lawsuit, the rapper accuses Kerley of suing him without a reasonable reason for doing so. He calls the guard’s lawsuit an abuse of the legal process and says it was filed with “malice and/or without probable cause.”

Boosie accuses the man of causing interference with prospective business deals, claiming he has lost income due to Kerley’s lawsuit.

The outlet adds the Kerley stated in his original lawsuit that while working in a local Dillard’s department store, Boosie and his crew were getting booted from the mall when the alleged altercation took place.

Boosie first filed a suit against Dillard’s, Edgewater Mall, and Biloxi Police Department.

All of the lawsuits are still pending.

Boosie Badazz Sues Mall Cop For Lost Money Over Allegedly False Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

